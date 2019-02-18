Fire incident at TSH Resources’ factory in Perak

PETALING JAYA: TSH Resources Bhd said a fire occurred at its wholly owned subsidiary Ekowood International Bhd’s factory in Gopeng, Perak around 5am today.

Ekowood contributes 5% of the group’s total revenue.

In a stock exchange filing, TSH said the estimated loss is yet to be ascertained as the affected areas have been sealed by the Fire Department and inaccessible now.

“All assets are sufficiently insured and adequate insurance coverage has been taken for consequential business loss,“ it added.



At 2.40pm, TSH’s share price was trading unchanged at RM1.12 on 454,300 shares done.