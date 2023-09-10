Firefly launches direct flights from Penang to Bangkok

KLIA: Firefly, a subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), is set to expand its connectivity from its Penang hub with the introduction of direct flights to Bangkok via Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) beginning Nov 3, 2023.

Ticket sales are now open and travellers can take advantage of the special introductory fares starting from RM159 one-way via the airline’s Saver fare, which comes with a 10kg check-in baggage allowance, 7kg cabin baggage allowance, and complimentary refreshments.

The promotion is available for purchase from now until Oct 22, 2023, for travel beginning Nov 3, 2023 to March 30, 2024. Additionally, travellers can also upgrade to the Flex fare starting from RM249 to enjoy 30kg check-in baggage allowance, hot meals, unlimited flight changes and more!

The five times weekly flight will be operated by the airline’s retrofitted Boeing 737-800 aircraft equipped with 189 seats in Economy Class and features ergonomic seats and legroom, personal device holder, and USB type A and C power outlets for guests to charge their devices from the comfort of their seat.

MAG CEO of Airlines Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said, “We are delighted to introduce direct flights from Penang to Bangkok, which will mark Firefly’s second point into Thailand following the launch of direct flights to Phuket last year. This will provide enhanced connectivity and convenience for travel between these tourist treasure troves. With this addition, we are solidifying Firefly’s foothold in the region, which demonstrates our commitment to expand our jet operations across Asean to cater to the increasing demands of both leisure and business travellers alike.”