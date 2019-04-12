Firefly resumes flights to Singapore on April 21

PETALING JAYA: Firefly is resuming flights to Singapore via Seletar Airport, with the inaugural Subang-Seletar flight commencing on April 21.

The airline will be offering twice daily flights from April 22 till 28, and the frequency will be increased to six daily flights from April 29.

“It gives us great pleasure to be able to resume flights to and from Singapore as these flights will play a significant role in strengthening the economic and social ties between both neighbours. It’s important for business, for connecting family and friends, and for tourism, to have our Singapore flights reinstated,” said Firefly Airlines CEO Philip See.

He said the new schedule, along with other service enhancements, will be progressively rolled out over the coming months. The schedule takes into account stringent safety measures that are in compliance with the technical requirements established by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

See said the airline has satisfied the concerns of regulators and the airline looks forward to resuming a full schedule once the necessary technical and regulatory approvals are secured.