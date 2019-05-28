First flagship fintech event opens for registration

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s first flagship fintech event MyFintech Week 2019 (MyFW2019) will take place from June 17-21, focusing on five key areas of financial inclusion, digital economy, insurtech, Islamic finance and cybersecurity.

These topics will be deliberated in more than 30 keynotes, panels and fireside chats during the event, which will be held at Sasana Kijang in Kuala Lumpur.

Organised by Bank Negara Malaysia, this event is held in conjunction with Malaysia Digital Economy Corp’s Malaysia Tech Week 2019. MyFW2019 will bring together more than 100 visionary and leading voices in the world of fintech under one roof.

With the theme “Shifting Tides: Future of Finance”, MyFW2019 aims to promote growth and diversity in the fintech ecosystem, spur digital transformation of financial institutions, drive responsible innovation in fintech and elevate public acceptance of fintech.

The registration fee for participants from financial institutions such as commercial banks, investment banks, Islamic banks, insurers and takaful operators is RM890. For participants from non-financial institutions the fee is RM590. Interested participants may register online at https://www.myfintechweek.my/.