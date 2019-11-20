First residential project at Tun Razak Exchange to be launched on Nov 25

PETALING JAYA: Core Residence @ TRX, the first residential project at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) will be launched on Nov 25, according to a statement released by the project’s developer Core Precious Development Sdn Bhd.

Core Precious is a 80:20 joint venture between China Communications and Construction Group (CCCG) and WCT Holding Bhd.

Core Residence @ TRX is a high-end freehold property developed on a 1.65-acre land in the Kuala Lumpur International Financial District, featuring three blocks of serviced residences, worth a gross development value of RM1.4 billion.

The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.

Core Precious chairman Zhang Bao said in adhering to CCCG’s group vision, it would strive to make Core Residence @ TRX the benchmark for modern and sustainable urban living in Kuala Lumpur.

TRX is an integrated 70-acre development that will be KL’s new CBD and Malaysia’s International Financial District. The master developer, TRX City Sdn Bhd, is wholly owned by the Ministry of Finance.

CCCG is Asia’s largest international contractor, and has ranked number one among listed enterprises in Asia for 10 consecutive years.