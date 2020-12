PETALING JAYA: Fitch Ratings has downgraded Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings (IDR) to BBB+ from A- with a stable outlook, following its downgrade of Malaysia’s IDR to BBB+ from A- on Dec 4.

Fitch has affirmed Petronas’ short-term foreign-currency IDR at F1. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded the ratings on Petronas’ foreign-currency senior unsecured debt and debt issued by Petronas Capital Ltd and guaranteed by Petronas to BBB+ from A-.

In a statement, Fitch said the group’s IDRs continue to be capped by Malaysia’s IDRs, as per Fitch’s government-related entities rating criteria.

“The company is 100% owned by the state, which exerts significant influence over its operating and financial policies. Petronas’ standalone credit profile (SCP), assessed by Fitch at ‘aa-’, is stronger than that of its owner, reflecting the company’s very strong financial profile, large scale and integrated oil and gas operations,” it said.

Fitch noted that Petronas has accounted for more than 15% of the Malaysian government’s revenue over the last five years, and it will equalise its ratings with those of the sovereign even if its SCP falls below the sovereign rating so long as the company sustainably generates more than 10% of government revenue, in line with its criteria for rating government-related entities.

“Petronas’ SCP remains comfortable as we expect the company to maintain its strong financial profile despite the economic downturn and disruptions following the Covid-19 pandemic. We estimate Petronas’ upstream volumes to fall by about 4% during 2020 due to weaker demand. We expect its LNG, downstream petroleum and petrochemical sales volumes to fall by 2%-3% in 2020.”

Nevertheless, Fitch expects a gradual economic recovery to support revival in demand for gas and petroleum products with volumes returning to pre-pandemic levels over the next 12-18 months, although downside risks remain.

Meanwhile, Fitch expects Petronas’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to fall by about 40% in 2020 from RM87.4 billion in 2019, hit by weaker demand, low oil and gas prices and weak product spreads.

Consequently, the group’s free cash flow (FCF) deficit after capex and dividends will expand in 2020, though a plan to cut 2020 capex should cushion the impact. Reported Ebitda fell by almost 40% year on year to RM43.4 billion during 9M20 with domestic gas sales declining by 14% to 2,488 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) while upstream volumes fell by 3% to 1.62 million boe/d.

However, over the next four years Petronas is expected to maintain its net cash position, but negative FCF will reduce the net cash balance.

“While negative FCF will expand in 2020, we expect lower dividend payouts in 2021 to support the return of FCF to 2019 levels despite similar product volumes and weak prices. We estimate Petronas’ FCF to be marginally negative to neutral thereafter.”

As for its dividend payment to the government, it is expected to fall in 2021, following weaker earnings on the disruptions from the coronavirus in the current year. The government has allowed Petronas to cut dividends to maintain its financial profile in previous downturns, and dividends are estimated to rise to around RM24-26 billion over 2022-2023, subject to crude oil prices, investments and the impact on its financial profile.