PETALING JAYA: Fitch Ratings has downgraded Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s long-term issuer default rating to ‘B-’ from ‘BB-’.

Similarly, its senior unsecured sukuk due 2022 and 2025 has been revised to ‘B-’ from ‘BB-’ with a recovery rating of ‘RR4’ and these ratings have been placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

“The downgrade reflects the pressure on Serba Dinamik’s liquidity and the elevated refinancing risk from its short-term debt maturities in 2021 and its US$222 million (RM915.26 million) sukuk due May 2022,” the rating agency said.

It believes the group’s access to debt funding has been compromised after its auditor KPMG requested an independent review when a 2020 statutory audit raised multiple questions over the energy services firm’s operations.

Fitch explained that the RWN takes into account the plans for the independent review and the uncertainty over the completion of the review, and the limited time to maturity of its bonds. It expects the RWN to be resolved following the completion of the review and Serba Dinamik demonstrating it has access to funding to enable it to refinance its upcoming debt maturities.

It cited KPMG’s request for an independent firm review to assess the veracity and accuracy of parts of the group’s business in the process of its 2020 statutory audit as one of the key rating drivers.

“This includes a review of some of its suppliers as well as 11 customers accounting for total sales transactions of RM2.32 billion, trade receivables balance of RM652 million and materials-on-site balance of RM569 million,” it said.

An independent firm will be appointed within the next few days to start the review.

Another ratings driver identified is the scope of the work to ascertain the accuracy of the details is not finalised, making the review’s duration uncertain. On this matter, the group has indicated it plans to complete the review within one month.

However, Fitch believes the process is generally complex, necessitating ground checks to ascertain accuracy, which may take longer than anticipated. It also cited the issues raised by the auditor and the review will constrain Serba Dinamik’s ability to access capital markets to manage its liabilities.

As at end-2020, the firm had RM836 million in cash against a short-term debt due of RM807.5 million. In February this year, it raised RM508.6 million in a private placement and drew down RM100 million from Islamic commercial paper. It also has US$225 million (RM927 million) of sukuk due in 2022 for which it may have to consider other refinancing options.

“We think the company had strong access to multiple forms of capital before the KPMG findings, which, combined with its proactive refinancing strategy, would have enabled it to refinance its short-term debt and undertake liability management. However, the independent review has hurt its ability to address its short-term maturities, resulting in the multiple-notch downgrade,” said Fitch.

In this circumstances, it opined the group’s priority will be to ensure the continuity of its operations, to which cash will be deployed to ensure that its oil and gas service contracts are carried out smoothly, rather than servicing or redeeming debt.

The firm said its banks have not frozen or withdrawn any facilities. However, Fitch said it may face limited access to funds if the independent review reveals any anomalies.

In 2020, Serba Dinamik’s working-capital needs surged to RM1 billion from the agency’s earlier projection of RM420 million, due to a disproportionate increase in inventory. Should the group rein in its dividend distribution, Fitch estimated the firm’s working capital and capex will require RM90-100 million a month.

“Hence, Serba Dinamik is reliant on increasing working-capital facilities to smoothen operations and bridge the time lag between the rendering of its services and the receipt of cash.”

On the whole, Fitch said the group’s ‘B-” rating and its RWN status reflect its heightened liquidity risk following the questions raised over the quality of its earnings by its auditor. In turn, this gives rise to the possibility lenders may cut their exposure to the company, and investor or lender interest in the company may be constrained, if the audit review is unresolved or prolonged.

On Bursa Malaysia today, Serba Dinamik closed 1 sen or 1.21% higher at 83.5 sen with over 360.5 million shares traded, making it the third most active stock.