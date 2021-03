PETALING JAYA: Fitch Solutions has revised its 2021 ringgit-dollar average exchange rate forecast to RM4.15/USD, from RM4.05/USD previously, and its 2022 average forecast to RM4.10/USD from RM4.05/USD previously.

In a note, it said the short term outlook for the ringgit has weakened significantly due to the third wave of Covid-19 infections and the fiscal and monetary loosening that has and will be continue to be undertaken to support the economy in light of the outbreak.

It pointed out that since its last update on Jan 5, the ringgit has weakened relatively quickly with further bearish technical signaling a weakening trend is in place, slipping by 2.7% against the dollar to trade at RM4.11/USD on March 16 from RM4.01/USD on Jan 5, leaving the year-to-date average at RM4.05/USD.

“While we had been expecting a shortterm pullback in ringgit strength due to a likely short-term resurgence in the dollar strength which has been holding above a key technical support level, that dynamic has been strengthened by the continuing economic and political uncertainty in Malaysia.

“Furthermore, the weaker economic outlook for Malaysia due to the third wave of Covid-19 infections and the associated lockdown countermeasures, is likely to weigh on the ringgit over the coming months,” it said.

Fitch Solutions said it has also revised down its 2021 real gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to 4.9% from 11.2%, as well as revising down its fiscal deficit and policy interest rate forecasts.

“We now expect Bank Negara Malaysia to cut its Overnight Policy Rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 1.5% and the government to raise the debt limit from 60% of GDP in order to fund more counter-cyclical spending.”

Over the long term, Fitch Solutions said it expects the ringgit to benefit from a weakening bias in the US dollar and trade slightly stronger than the mid-point of its long-term trading range between RM3.80/USD and RM4.50/USD.

“That said, we have revised our 2022 average ringgit forecast to RM4.10/USD, from RM4.05/USD previously, in order to account for the ringgit’s likely weaker position in 2021. Medium-term prospects for the dollar remain bearish in our view due to loose fiscal and monetary policy, and a renewed risk appetite as the global economic recovery becomes more synchronised,” it added.

By contrast, it expects monetary policy at the very least to be tightened in Malaysia sooner than in the US and expects a 25bps hike in 2022, suggesting a scope for ringgit strength to be somewhat sustained even if the US dollar (a risk haven asset) strengthens on bouts of risk aversion, especially given what appears to be extended risk asset prices brought about by loose fiscal and monetary policy globally.

It also said oil prices are likely to continue to remain on a recovering footing as a result of falling demand caused by the global pandemic, with average Brent crude prices of US$64.00/bbl and US$63.00/bbl expected in 2021 and 2022 from US$58.00/bbl and US$56.00/bbl previously.

“The ringgit has generally been correlated with movements in Brent crude prices and higher oil prices provides support for a stronger ringgit in the longer-term after short-term disruptions caused by the third Covid-19 wave dissipate,” it said.

However, Fitch Solutions said risks to this strengthening view remain, especially due to still-elevated political risk, where instability continues to weigh on investor sentiment regarding the country.

“Moreover, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has promised to hold general elections after the state of emergency ends and the outbreak is brought under control, suggesting that an election towards the end of 2021 or early 2022 is highly likely and would likely give Malaysia its third government in as many years since 2018.”