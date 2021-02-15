Fitch Solutions slashes Malaysia’s 2021 real GDP growth forecast to 4.9%

PETALING JAYA: Fitch Solutions has revised Malaysia’s 2021 real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 4.9% from 10% previously on the realisation of downside risks following the implementation of lockdown measures to combat the third wave of Covid-19 infection.

The research arm of Fitch Ratings anticipates more measures and does not rule out further downward revision to the growth forecast over the coming months.

Fitch Solutions opined that the demand outlook has been derailed, as the lockdown measures are likely to cause a resurgence in unemployment and delay recovery in tourism-related sectors. This will result in more unused capacity and negatively impact the investment outlook, it said.

“The key source of support will once again be net exports, driven primarily by shrinking imports as demand falls. Government consumption will likely remain subdued despite the circumstances, due to the severe fiscal constraints the authorities face,” it said in a report.

Malaysia’s real GDP in fourth-quarter 2020 (4Q’20) contracted by 3.4% which translated to a full-year contraction of 5.6% in 2020, a significant underperformance to Fitch Solutions’ projection of a 4.9% contraction and a 4.3% growth in 2019.

It noted that the quarter posted a deeper contraction compared to -2.7% reported for 3Q’20 which saw a departure from consistent recoveries experienced in the region, including in China, Singapore and Vietnam, where fourth-quarter results were better than the third quarter’s.

Fitch Solutions attributed the deterioration to the relatively limited lockdown measures implemented in November last year to combat the third wave of infections that began in October.

“As a result, all expenditure components except imports and government consumption subtracted from headline growth, with gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) proving to be the worst performer, taking away 2.6 percentage points (pp),” it said.

“Of note is the fact that private consumption, historically the most important economic driver, subtracted 2pp in 4Q’20, compared to 1.3pp in 3Q’20.”

Fitch Solutions cautioned that it sees further downside over the coming weeks and it could revise the forecast further arising from the negative impact of the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

“Given the still-high caseload, we do not expect a complete lifting of the lockdown on February 18 and a further extension would further dent growth prospects in 2021, affecting especially private consumption and GFCF,” it said.

Fitch Solutions also pointed out that Malaysia appears to be falling behind in vaccine rollout as it will receive its first batch of 1 million vaccines only on Feb 26, compared to its neighbours such as Singapore and Indonesia which launched their vaccination drives in January.

Fitch Solutions has revised its forecast for private consumption growth to 3%, from 6% previously, as the lockdown is likely to have a severe negative impact on employment as per the lockdown in 2Q’20.

The poorer outlook for disposable income will have a pronounced negative impact on private consumption growth, as the limited lockdown in 4Q’20 has brought an increase in unemployment rate to 4.8% from 4.7% in the previous quarter.

“Furthermore, the government is now left with less fiscal space to enact the level of job support measures needed to significantly offset the impact of the lockdown, leaving the labour market and the economy far more exposed to the downside risks than in 2020 and could even feed some degree of a vicious cycle, with lower consumption feeding lower employment and so on.”

With that the research unit maintained a conservative forecast for government consumption growth at 4.5% as government debt is already above the limit of 60% of GDP at 61% as of 3Q’20.

“Amid the dim prospects for domestic economic activity, we expect net exports to once again be the most important contributor to overall growth, expecting it to contribute 1.7pp to headline growth, far ahead of the rest of the expenditure components,” said Fitch Solutions.

Given the allowance for more industries to operate in spite of the lockdown and the ongoing recovery in key trading partners, such as China and Singapore, it believes goods exports will post slight growth in 2021, especially considering they had contracted by 1.3% in 2019 and 8.7% in 2020.