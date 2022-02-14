Five plants to instantly attract good vibes and positive energy into your living space

WONDERING what kind of plants you should choose this new year? Here are five to begin with, as recommended by many feng shui experts. Some, such as peonies and orchids are well-known staples, but the list also includes some other favourites namely the Peacock Plant, Lady Palm and Areca Palm.

Peonies

Besides being the national flower of China, peonies are relatively loved around the world. Well-known for their fragrance, trouble free nature and longevity, these perennials are also often associated with prosperity, luck, and honour. Peonies are usually grown and thrive in cooler, more temperate climates. But that doesn’t mean you cannot have them in your home here in Malaysia. In fact, they are readily available in multiple varieties and colours at many florists locally. With the right care and conditions, they can certainly improve any home and living space for a relatively long time.

Orchids

Orchids are a Malaysian favourite. Different coloured orchids are known for their individual meanings. For instance, pink orchids symbolise harmonious relationships, white orchids represent peace, while purple orchids are known to be especially auspicious. Indeed, Malaysia is no stranger to the orchid as many varieties are known to exist in the wild. More than 800 species of orchids are known to grow in the rainforests of West Malaysia, while up to 2,500 species are known to grow in Sabah and Sarawak. Besides their symbolism, orchids also add an exotic touch to any home or living space.

Peacock Plant (Calathea makoyana)

This beautiful tropical houseplant is famous for its vibrant and contrasting green and purplish-red leaves that will brighten up any living space and are well suited for indoor environments. Besides their attractive foliage, the Peacock Plant is a positive chi booster, while also helping to purify the air and is especially safe around children and pets. Known to grow up to two feet in height, this tall and slender plant has all the beauty and elegance of the tail of a peacock, which lends to its glorious name. All in all, the Peacock Plant is a majestic natural element, which will add a touch of class and elegance to any space.

Lady Palm (Rhapis excelsa)

The Lady Palm is a palm species that grows in dense clumps of slender upright green stems. On the stems are fan-shaped, glossy green fronds that each possess between five and eight narrow, lance-shaped segments. Lady Palms fit easily into any corner of a room near a bright window. Like the Peacock Plant, it is also helpful to improve air quality as it is known to remove most contaminants in the air. Experts recommend choosing distinctly variegated Lady Palms as opposed to blurry variegation. The best part is that these luscious beauties do not require much complicated care.

Areca Palm (Dypsis lutescens)

Areca Palms are known to attract and radiate good luck and positive energy. They also add tropical vibes to any home. Abundantly available in Malaysia, it is hard to believe that the Areca Palm was once an endangered species. Areca Palms have smooth, sometimes golden trunks that are reminiscent of bamboo clumps. Their fronds are narrow and full, almost like bamboo leaves. When grown outdoors, they are often used as a privacy screen. These palms are also grown indoors as houseplants.

Besides these options, there are dozens of other varieties of plants that can not only add to the aesthetics of homes or living spaces, but also boost positive chi. When choosing plants for good feng shui, experts recommend certain general tips such as choosing healthy plants with vibrant foliage. Larger plants are also believed to attract greater amounts of energy. Conversely, dead plants cause energy to deaden and stagnate. Fake and thorny plants should also be avoided.

As with growing any plant or foliage, the right nutrition, fertiliser and care is required, while protecting them from natural pests and diseases. These may require a number of products based on your plants’ specific needs. However, that may not always be necessary. The good news is that there are products in the market which serve to meet all these needs with just a single product such as Plantonic, which is available in Malaysia.

Aside from being a fertiliser and soil revitaliser, this elixir also serves as pest repellent and prevents plant fungus and diseases. As an all-natural plant-based product, Plantonic makes use of ingredients such as shilajit, seaweed, ginseng root, fruit peel, seed extract and tea leaves for its signature tonic. Being an all-natural product, they are completely safe for use around kids and pets too.

Whether you’re a plant-lover or just want to improve your living space, there’s nothing quite like good health, healing, refreshing energy and growth represented by plants. It’s one of the simplest ways to add life to any space.

This article was contributed by Plantonic.