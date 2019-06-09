Fixed deposit – still an attractive investment?

PETALING JAYA: Fixed deposit (FD) is low risk and great to invest in, but is it a less attractive investment avenue now due to the lower interest rate environment?

Following the cut in Bank Negara Malaysia’s Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) to 3% last month, banks have lowered their base rates and base lending rates, translating into lower cost of borrowing, but also a decrease in fixed deposit and saving account interest rates.

HLIB Research analyst Chan Jit Hoong opined that FD is not necessarily less attractive now given the lack of good alternatives in the market.

“For example, equities are going through a rough patch now, so generating capital returns would be rather difficult. For those who want assurance in returns, they would still stick with FD. That said, for the take-up rate of FD, we are already observing some tapering effect from the recent Bank Negara Malaysia statistics –probably due to high base effect,” he told SunBiz.

For example, RHB Bank Bhd has revised its base rate and base lending rate downwards by 20 basis points (bps) effective May 13, 2019, to 3.80% per annum from 4.00% previously, and to 6.75% per annum from 6.95%, respectively. RHB Bank’s fixed deposit rates were also revised downwards by 20 bps.

Generally, Chan said, the difference for FD board rates before and after the OPR cut is equal or less than the 25bps OPR cut, and most banks have reduced their FD rates.

FD rates in the market vary from bank to bank, with their tenure typically ranging from one month to 60 months, such as from 2.80% (three months tenure) to 3.90% (60 months tenure).

“Board FD rates a bit on the low side. Aim for those promotional FD rates,” Chan recommended, adding that Islamic and conventional FD rates are largely comparable.

On “negotiable” rates, he explained that this is usually done over the counter and takes into account other considerations, include the size of the FD. “This is highly dependable on bank’s strategy on whether to lock up their FD exposure based on different interest rate expectations.”

Chan said FD is important to banks as it makes up more than 50% of total deposits base. In the race for deposits, he expects more competitive pricing as product differentiation is limited. Although this will hurt banks’ margins, he sees competition easing in recent months.

FD typically provides investors with a higher rate of interest than a regular savings account until the given maturity date. But unlike savings accounts, the money cannot be withdrawn from the FD account before maturity. Some FD accounts, however, allow partial withdrawals subject to terms and conditions.

Besides conventional and Islamic FDs, banks also offer other FD accounts such as those for senior citizens, e-FDs, foreign currency FDs, accounts with quarterly interest crediting, flexible FD accounts and more. FD accounts typically enjoy higher interest rates in a rising interest rate environment.

AllianceDBS Research said the OPR cut will pile more pressure on the banking sector’s net interest margins, which have so far been depressed from keen competition for deposits.

It said banks with larger proportions of variable rate loans in their overall books vis-à-vis their fixed deposits base will be most affected by the OPR reduction. In this sense, Alliance Bank Bhd and BIMB Holdings Bhd would face the greatest short-term squeeze – variable rate loans account for 90% and 91% of their respective gross loans.

“Variable rate loans would likely be repriced within a short period; fixed deposit rates would take longer as the revised rates are only reflected upon maturity,” AllianceDBS said.

This means that existing FD accounts before the OPR cut would still enjoy the previous interest rates until their maturity; while new FD accounts would be subjected to the new rates.

BIMB expects the effect from the OPR cut to be temporary, but foresees a neutral impact in its full-year earnings for 2019, helped by the boost in its fee-based income from wealth management and bancatakaful.