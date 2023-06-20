Floship secures investment from FedEx innovation lab

KUALA LUMPUR: Floship, a global circular supply chain solutions provider, announced it has received an investment from FedEx Innovation Lab (FIL) which will strengthen its capabilities to extend its service offering to new markets.

According to Floship in a statement, it is poised to collaborate with FedEx to build an end-to-end digitalised fulfilment and return solution that will create smart logistics for all.

“It is an honour for Floship to be collaborating with FedEx. This is a significant milestone in Floship’s journey to becoming the leading circular supply chain and fulfilment solution provider worldwide.

“It is a testament to our e-commerce clients about the future strategic direction of Floship and enhancements to our service offering,” said Floship Chief Executive Officer, Josh Tsui on the investment.

This partnership will give FedEx e-commerce customers access to Floship’s global network of warehouses and powerful logistics platform’s capabilities to streamline their e-commerce fulfilment operations.

At the same time, Floship’s customers will be able to leverage FedEx global networks as well as a full range of FedEx extensive transportation options to optimise their operations.

FIL makes early-stage investments in rising start-ups to bring additional value in terms of capabilities and speed to market to start-up firms through the FedEx global network, resources and customer base.-Bernama