FMM calls on govt to streamline enforcement efforts

PETALING JAYA: The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has urged the government to streamline enforcement efforts according to standard guidelines and in accordance to the general standard operating procedures (SOPs) that have been announced for implementation nationwide.

“We also reiterate that orders for the immediate closure of businesses that are not in compliance to the SOPs and operating conditions must be taken with full consideration of some key challenges faced by the industry including those that require the full cooperation of other key stakeholders such as the local councils when it comes to compliance to Act 446 on housing of foreign workers,“ said FMM president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai in a statement today.

He said the industry is disappointed that the announcement by Prime Minister yesterday did not include the opening up of the remaining economic sectors which were excluded from the list of essential services approved to operate earlier on such as the textile, apparel and footwear sectors and the entire supply chain including retail and other industries/sectors that may be indirectly supporting the essential services as well as major export oriented companies.

“These sectors are unable to remain closed over this extended movement control order period which is hurting their business tremendously.”