FMM: Factories not main source of Covid-19 infections

PETALING JAYA: The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) yesterday dispelled misconceptions about factories being the primary source of Covid-19 infections, citing data released by the Health Ministry (MOH) that showed the majority of the cases, especially in 2021, are sporadic ones, and did not originate from clusters, those including at workplaces.

“It is evident from data released by the MOH on June 21 that 69% (398,846 out of 578,105) of Covid-19 cases recorded this year until June 19 were sporadic cases which were cases detected in the community and cannot be associated with any existing clusters while the balance of 31% came from clusters,” said FMM president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai.

Based on FMM’s analysis of data published by MOH on its website, Telegram and social media platforms from June 1 to July 12, the daily new cluster-based cases reported have ranged between 1% and 17% of the overall cases reported daily. In addition, new manufacturing cluster cases over the same period as a percentage of the overall daily cases reported have ranged between 0.3% and 8.3%.

“While it must be acknowledged that the risk of factory infections cannot be totally eliminated especially now with the high percentage of sporadic cases and with the virus in the community, this most certainly cannot be equated to the lack of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance by factories and is an unfair conclusion to be made,” he said in a statement.

With the rise in the sporadic cases, he said, managing the entry of infections into the factory or hostels has become more challenging for the industry despite the SOP and preventive measures in place including swab tests because the virus may still go into factories especially through the asymptomatic sporadic cases.

“These sources of infections are often not traced back to the community where it most likely originated from but to the factory when one community-related infection among the workers leads to more workers getting tested due to close contact tracing done. This in turn is reported as a workplace cluster by the authorities giving rise to the misconception that workplaces, especially factories, are the primary source of infection.

“Hence, it is important that the government makes its lockdown decisions based on science and data, and not on misconception. Close only specific companies where cases of Covid-19 cases are detected but not declare EMCO on an entire area, district or state and impose strict operation conditions on all businesses, as it is unfair to unaffected companies especially those that have a clean record and have maintained the highest levels of SOP and workplace preventive measures.”

He said the importance of the manufacturing sector to Malaysia’s economy must be appreciated by all. If all factories are forced to shut, the impact would be most devastating on the economy.

“The manufacturing sector has been the pillar of economic growth as evident from Q4’20 economic performance where the manufacturing sector was the only economic sector with a positive growth of 3% and this performance continued in Q1’21 with stronger growth where manufacturing led all other economic sectors with a growth of 6%.

“As the catalyst of growth contributing around 23% of GDP including 86% of total exports and the main source of demand for output from the other economic sectors, it is clear that the manufacturing sector must be allowed continue to operate amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Businesses cannot be sustained if factory operations are closed or reduced in capacity and it will lead to knock-on effects in the economy with significant loss of jobs due to the extensive supply chains and networks involved in manufacturing.

“If industries remain closed for too long, it could cause economic stagnation and irreparable damage to the economy including possible exodus of foreign investors and reduction in domestic investments,” Soh said.