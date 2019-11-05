F&N pays 33 sen final dividend, FY19 profit rises

PETALING JAYA: Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd’s (F&N) full-year net profit rose 6.1% to RM410.26 million from RM386.55 million a year ago, resulting in a higher final dividend of 33 sen per share.

This also brings the full-year payout to 60 sen, higher than the 57.5 sen paid last year.

The higher earnings were achieved despite the impact of corporate tax payment in Thailand, following the full utilisation of the tax incentives granted by Thailand Board of Investment.

Revenue for the year grew 5.3% to RM4.08 billion from RM3.87 billion.

However, F&N’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Sept 30, 2019 fell 17.7% to RM68.03 million from RM82.65 million in the same quarter a year ago, dragged down by Food & Beverages Malaysia (F&B Malaysia).

Its top line came in at RM975.09 million, up 2.9% from RM947.64 million, mainly attributed to higher contribution from F&B Thailand and favourable foreign exchange translation.

F&N said F&N Thailand continued to be the group’s best performing pillar with strong growth momentum in domestic, Indochina and export markets on the back of innovations and effective execution of marketing and branding initiatives as well as better management of pricing and discounts.

F&N Malaysia’s operating profit in FY19 eased 4.2% to RM161.1 million from RM168.1 million in FY18. Excluding one-off and non-operating items which include brand support and sales tax refund received last year, as well as equipment written-off and employee separation benefit paid in FY19, operating profit for F&B Malaysia was 15.5% higher.

F&N CEO Lim Yew Hoe said it has been the company’s mission to lower the overall sugar index and offer at least one healthier option in every category it is in by 2020. Today, 90% of its ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages sold in Malaysia are healthier options and below the excise duty threshold.

On prospects for the current financial year ending Sept 30, 2020, he expects the overall domestic market for F&N Malaysia to remain challenging amidst the continuous competitive pressure in the canned milk and RTD beverage segments.

Lim said F&N is also committed to building exports as its third business pillar and achieve targeted exports revenue of RM800 million by 2020.

He added that F&N is in preparation to establish a new subsidiary in Dubai to increase and deepen its presence in Middle East and North Africa region.