F&N’s Q3 earnings increase 1.4% to RM97.5m

PETALING JAYA: Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd’s (F&N) net profit for the third quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased 1.4% to RM97.50 million from RM96.16 million a year ago due to improvement in margins from price adjustment.

Its revenue jumped 5.5% to RM1.12 billion from RM1.06 billion thanks to positive momentum from the recovery of economic activities and the strong festive sales in Malaysia as well as price adjustments.

For the nine months period, F&N’s net profit fell 15.5% to RM284.32 million from RM336.47 million a year ago mainly due to significantly higher commodity prices, flood impact, and foreign exchange translation loss from a weaker Thai baht.

Revenue grew 3% to RM3.33 billion from RM3.23 billion amid recovery of economic activities, lifting of travel restrictions and strong festive sales in Malaysia.

The group anticipates the headwinds to continue into the last quarter of the financial year, with ongoing disruptions in supply chain, raw material shortages, historically high input prices, and geopolitical uncertainties continue to put pressure on the group’s margin. Additionally, rising inflation and ringgit and Thai baht depreciation against the US dollar will add further cost pressures, although the impact will be mitigated partially by export receipts in US dollar. “Nonetheless, we are confident that the reopened borders in Malaysia and Thailand will spur tourist arrivals, consumer spending and economic activity.

“Moving forward, we will intensify effort on upholding our leadership positions in the market and executing the upcoming initiatives that will enable us to boldly take steps toward new product offerings, integrated farming and potential partnership development.

“Our warehouse in Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) was completed this quarter and our solar photovoltaic systems energised at two plants in Malaysia (Shah Alam and Pulau Indah). We are looking forward towards the completion of our ASRS Warehouse in Shah Alam (pending full repairs and replacement of parts affected by the flood), drinking water production plant at KKIP, new liquid milk and plant-based beverages factory in Thailand, and plant-based beverages capability at our Pulau Indah plant by the end of 2022,” said F&N.

It added that the group’s latest proposed acquisition of Ladang Permai Damai Sdn Bhd and proposed privatisation of Cocoaland Holdings Bhd will drive its future growth prospects.