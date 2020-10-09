Focus Dynamics acquires 12.19% stake in Brahims

PETALING JAYA: Focus Dynamics Group Bhd has acquired a 12.19% stake in Brahims Holdings Bhd for RM7.34 million, in line with the group strategy to increase its portfolio of food & beverage (F&B) assets, and revamping traditional business models to infuse them with digital technology, modern concepts and enhancing user experience.

Brahims is the leading in-flight catering service, with its business spanning various verticals including logistics, storage, catering and restaurant services.

This acquisition provides Focus Dynamics with a strong partnership with a company that has established itself over the years in the provision of quality and efficiency of F&B services, and dovetails firmly into Focus Dynamics’ plans to reimagine F&B services into a more digital and modern environment.

Brahims’ central kitchen, which is recognised as the world’s largest halal central kitchen, caters for up to 60,000 meals per day.

Focus Dynamics with its plans for digital cloud kitchen services, e-kitchen network and other flagship outlets, sees this acquisition as the key step to establish a solid platform of operations to cater for its expansion and growth plans.

“With collaborative access to a large central kitchen, reliable and proven track record and a complete logistics network, fusing modern concepts and enhancing user experience becomes a matter of technology adoption, which is what Focus Dynamics is all about,“ said executive director Benson Tay Ben Seng in a statement.

This platform allows Focus to accelerate its plans to develop a complete, end to end network of providing commissary kitchen services for corporate clients, existing partners, shadow kitchen networks and cloud kitchen services as well as its own portfolio of restaurants and entertainment outlets.

Establishing this cornerstone relationship with Brahims also opens the doors for an international trading network via airlines and in-flight catering services for Focus’ brand of products.

“We are excited with the direction, and we hope to be able to speed things up significantly with this association. Having access to the largest central kitchen in Kuala Lumpur and with a strong existing portfolio of clients, we will be able to turnkey a few concepts into operational viability far quicker than an organic approach,“ Tay added.