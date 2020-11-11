Focus Dynamics and Brahim’s team up for digital kitchen project

PETALING JAYA: Focus Dynamics Centre Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Focus Dynamics Group Bhd, and Brahim’s SATS Food Services Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brahim’s Holdings Bhd have signed a heads of agreement to work together on a digital kitchen project, which operates on several vertices, to service the on-demand food & beverage (F&B) industry.

In a statement, Focus Dynamics said the project was formulated by both Focus and Brahim’s, each providing its own expertise and resources to set up a joint task force to begin operations immediately.

The project involves a few silos of operations, including cloud kitchen, shadow kitchen network, ready-to-eat meals and digital food trucks.

Brahim’s current operations within its 59,000 sq metre central kitchen provides a massive platform of operations for Focus to deploy its know-how, technology and concepts, merging it with Brahim’s existing logistics and supply infrastructure, to create a central kitchen which is able to deliver for all the digital kitchen silos the parties have planned.

Focus will use a portion of the central kitchen to build and house its shadow kitchen network services, where it will prepare ready-to-eat meals and develop food supply boxes for its shadow kitchen network. This network makes use of existing restaurants throughout the Klang Valley which are not operating at capacity to act as a fulfilment arm for Focus, to reach out with its digital menus.

Focus executive director Benson Tay Ben Seng said the collaboration provides a solid foundation to potentially cater up to 60,000 meals a day.

“Our long-term plan is to automate the entire chain, capturing the revenue and margins for all aspects of the digital F&B industry for the Klang Valley area,” he added.