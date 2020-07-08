Focus Dynamics in early talks on potential F&B acquisitions

PETALING JAYA: Focus Dynamics Group Bhd is exploring opportunities to expand its core business in the F&B segment via mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to enhance its earnings and improve its financial performance.

In a response to Bursa Malaysia’s unusual market activity query it received on Tuesday, the group said it has been in discussions for several opportunities to potentially acquire strategic stakes in F&B companies.

“In addition, the group is currently in an exploratory stage for a potential merger/acquisition exercise with another company that has a sizeable assets base.

“Notwithstanding the above, the group wishes to highlight that no decision has been made yet with regards to any potential proposal at this juncture as all discussions are still at a preliminary/exploratory stage,” it said.

It added that it would make the relevant announcements in the event of any material development pertaining to the above.

Other than its expansion plans, Focus Dynamics said it was not aware of any rumour or report concerning the business and affairs of the group that may account for the trading activity, nor was it aware of any other possible explanation to account for the trading activity.

Today, Focus Dyanmics closed 19.05% or 24 sen lower at RM1.02 with 18.3 million shares done – erasing most of the gains made the day before when trading spiked to as high as RM1.29.