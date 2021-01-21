Focus Dynamics sets up Focus Medicare for healthcare venture

PETALING JAYA: Focus Dynamics Group Bhd is venturing into healthcare with the establishment of Focus Medicare Sdn Bhd, to create a digital platform for over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products as part of its strategic plan to incorporate an entire suite of food-based consumer products into its ecosystem.

Aside from basic OTC medical products such as disposable nitrile gloves, organic plant oil-based sanitisers and disposable surgical masks, its product line will include food supplements.

The group highlighted that it will also spearhead the development of ePharmacies, automated pharmacies and health monitoring mobile applications, to provide seamless access to medical supplies and health products to consumers.

Executive director Benson Tay commented that healthcare and hygiene have been the focus of consumers for some time now as over the past nine months, the food and beverage industry has been forced to contend with the new norms, and the awareness for healthy foods and hygienic products has escalated.

He elaborated that Focus Dynamics’ strategy for the healthcare division is to apply digital technology and automation to create an end-to-end platform with its partners focused on healthy food products, nutritional supplements, and general health consumables.

“This move into OTC medical and health consumables is a low hanging fruit in the short term, however, it will be a long and interesting journey in developing new markets, as we will source extensively from our networks globally for the best-of-breed products,” said Tay in a press release.