Focus Point plans 1-for-3 bonus issue

PETALING JAYA: Focus Point Holdings Bhd proposes a bonus issue of up to 55 million shares on the basis of one bonus share for every three existing shares held.

The group told Bursa Malaysia that the exercise will provide shareholders with greater participation in the equity of the company in terms of number of shares held and maintaining percentage equity interests.

The proposal is also expected to enhance the marketability and trading liquidity of the group on Bursa by increasing the number of shares.

The bonus issue is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of the year.