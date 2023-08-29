foodpanda enhances insurance protection for delivery partners, their families

KUALA LUMPUR: Foodpanda Malaysia, the food delivery platform, will extend insurance coverage for accident protection to its riders and their families outside their working hours.

Foodpanda Protect+ is an accident insurance top-up scheme that provides round-the-clock, double protection for foodpanda delivery partners and their next of kin. Developed in partnership with InsurTech firm PolicyStreet, the affordable scheme provides an additional 24-hour worldwide coverage against death, disablement and hospitalisation caused by accident from only RM3 per month.

Delivery partners can also extend the coverage to include their spouses and up to two children for RM6, with an add-on of RM1 for each subsequent child.

For delivery partners who are single, the insurance top-up plan extends to cover their parents at the same rate.

This is on top of the existing free insurance coverage provided to all delivery partners during their shifts. Currently, all delivery partners are insured up to RM100,000 in the event of accidental death or permanent disability while on their delivery rounds.