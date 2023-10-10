foodpanda: Provide upskilling, reskilling opportunities for gig workers in Budget 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Online delivery platform, foodpanda, has appealed to the Government to include upskilling opportunities for gig workers in the upcoming Budget 2024.

“While foodpanda and many of our fellow platform operators have taken the proactive steps in providing upskilling opportunities for our delivery partners, we can certainly do more with assistance from the Government. In line with the upcoming Budget, we hope that this would be a priority in ensuring that in ensuring that gig workers are given every opportunity to upskill and reskill themselves,” said foodpanda Malaysia head of logistics, Shubham Saran.

According to the Economic Planning Unit, the gig economy contributed approximately 7% to the nation's Gross Domestic Product in 2021, underlining its substantial impact. Moreover, this sector has provided income opportunities to around two million Malaysians, cementing its role as a significant source of employment.

From that, seven out of 10 workers are p-hailing delivery partners, according to a survey by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, showing just how important riders are to the economy. The same survey revealed almost half of all gig workers cited financial sustainability as their main reason for joining the gig economy. The reasons are obvious - gig work is the fastest and most flexible source of income, whether supplementary or primarily.

However, the younger generation find gig work a viable springboard to other industries or even entrepreneurship opportunities.

“We have to accept that there are many pathways to success for young Malaysians. However, the key importance is in recognising the potential for growth and upskilling within this sector. We encourage our riders to embrace the upskilling opportunities provided to stay relevant in an ever-changing job market for those who view gig economy jobs as a mid- to long-term opportunity,” he said.

In line with this, it has been the core of foodpanda’s engagement with its delivery partners to provide numerous benefits and upskilling benefits for them.

For example, foodpanda recently partnered with Manipal International University to provide riders with the opportunity to pursue tertiary education, focusing on a two-year sponsored journey to complete their Diploma in Business Management. This initiative aims to help their delivery partners enhance the skills and qualifications they need to advance their careers.

In recognition of the importance of language proficiency, foodpanda has taken proactive steps to empower its riders with short English courses. Called 'Panda Purpose,' these courses are designed to enhance the English literacy skills of delivery partners, ultimately increasing their job delivery capabilities and employability.