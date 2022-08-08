Foreign buying jumps by two-folds to RM388m last week

PETALING JAYA: Foreign investors registered their third consecutive week of net buying last week as Malaysia saw RM388.2 million of net foreign inflows – more than a twofold increase from the week prior.

MIDF Research said foreign investors were only net sellers on Tuesday at RM40 million, but this was more than offset by the net inflows for the rest of the trading days.

They started off the week by net buying RM49.7 million worth of equities. The buying spree continued on Wednesday at RM75 million, while Thursday saw the strongest net foreign inflow of RM284.2 million – an amount last seen at the end of May-22. Foreigners then net bought RM19.3 million to close off the week.

Local institutions remained as net sellers for the fourth consecutive week at RM266.9 million – almost four times the amount that they have net sold in the previous week. They were net buyers only on Tuesday at RM68.3 million, but this was insufficient to cushion the selling activities that took place during the rest of the week. Thursday saw the largest net selling at a rate of RM205.5 million. Meanwhile, the net selling amount was RM21.7 million on Monday, RM80.2 million on Wednesday and RM27.7 million on Friday.

Local retailers were still net sellers for the third consecutive week last week at RM121.4 million. The heaviest outflow was seen on Thursday at RM78.7 million, while Monday and Tuesday recorded softer net outflows of RM28 million and RM28.3 million respectively. Local retailers briefly turned to net buyers on Wednesday at RM5.2 million and RM8.5 million at the end of the week.

“To date, international funds have been net buyers for 20 out of the 31 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM6.65 billion. Local institutions were net sellers for 24 out of 31 weeks, with a total net outflow of RM8.23 billion. Local retailers have been net buyers for 19 out of 31 weeks of 2022. Year to-date, they have net bought RM1.57 billion,” said MIDF in its fund flow report today.

In terms of participation, all investor classes recorded an increase in average daily trade volume (ADTV) – retail investors at 11.4%, institutional investors at 3.7% and foreign investors at 5.7%.