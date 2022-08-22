Foreign buying up 36% to RM615m last week

PETALING JAYA: Foreigners bought RM615.5 million worth of Malaysian equity on Bursa Malaysia last week, 36.3% higher than RM451.7 million in the previous week, marking the fifth consecutive week of foreign inflow.

MIDF Research said last week saw net buying activities by the foreigners for every trading day. The inflows recorded were RM120.4 million on Monday, RM163.9 million on Tuesday, RM153.3 million on Wednesday, RM132.7 million on Thursday and RM45.2 million on Friday.

Local institutions continued to be net sellers every day with a total net weekly outflow of RM675.9 million. Tuesday saw the highest net money outflow of RM193.1 million. To note, local institutions have been net sellers daily since the week ended Aug 3.

Local retailers remained to be net buyers for the second consecutive week with a total net inflow of RM60.4 million. They were net buyers from Monday to Wednesday but turned into net sellers on Thursday and Friday.

“To date, international investors have been net buyers for 22 out of the 33 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM7.72 billion. Local institutions were net sellers for 26 out of 33 weeks, with a total net outflow of RM9.48 billion. Local retailers have been net buyers for 21 out of 33 weeks of 2022 at RM1.76 billion,” MIDF said in its fund flow report today.

In terms of participation, there was an increase in average daily trade value among all investor classes – retail investors at 21.3%, institutional investors at 20.7% and foreign investors at 11.7%.