PETALING JAYA: The outflow of foreign funds from Malaysia is expected to wane after a rebound in foreign portfolio inflows in June, according to economists.

Kenanga Research believes the forecast lower pullout of international funds is premised on the pivot towards a dovish monetary policy stance by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank, leading to highly probable benchmark interest rate cuts and liquidity injections.

Foreign investors turned net buyers of Malaysia’s debt securities in June, as total foreign holdings increased by RM6.6 billion or 3.8% month on month to RM182.6 billion, recording the largest inflow in eight months, after declining in the previous two successive months.

Consequently, the share of total foreign holdings of Malaysia’s debt rose to 12.3%.

Foreign investors also emerged as net buyers in the local equity market in June, with a net inflow of RM100 million, after pulling out funds for the previous four straight months.

Collectively, the capital market saw the largest net inflow of foreign funds in 17 months, supported by strengthening of the ringgit amid growing indication of an imminent rate cut by the Fed, as well as hopes of a trade war truce at the recent Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Kenanga said June’s improvement was largely attributable to a net increase of Malaysian Government Securities (MGS) and short-term notes (ST), with foreign holding of 36.9% and 54.5%, each.

These have more than offset declines in Malaysian Government Investment Issues (GII) by RM10 million and Private Debt Securities (PDS) by RM100 million, marginally squeezing the foreign holdings share of total GII and PDS to 4.4% and 1.68%, respectively.

“While there is a possibility for the trend to reverse into a net outflow amidst the looming uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade dispute and rising growth moderation in major economies, we foresee that the pullout of funds by foreign investors would be less compared to the previous year,“ said Kenanga.

It said the US 10-year treasury note average yield extended its fall, dropping by 31 basis points (bps) to 2.06% in June, while the benchmark Malaysian 10-year MGS average yield decreased by 13 bps to 3.67%, widening the average yield spread in June to 161 bps.

Overall, it expects Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to hold the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) steady at 3.00% in 2019 following a rate cut of 25bps in May.

“However, we opine that BNM has scope and space to lower the OPR, in case of a steeper deterioration of the economy and should the Fed decide to cut rates more than once this year.”

On the ringgit outlook, Kenanga maintained its US dollar-ringgit year-end forecast of 4.10 (2018: RM4.13), as it foresees an imminent Fed rate cut to trigger a “risk on” sentiment, lifting demand for higher yielding emerging market assets.

Meanwhile, UOB Research said a temporary trade truce post-G20 provides relief as US and China agreed to restart talks after negotiations broke down in early May.

“However, we still see substantial risk with 30% probability that trade dialogues could break down during the process which is expected to be lengthy.”