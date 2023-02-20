Foreign funds back as net buyers on Bursa with RM195.3m last week

PETALING JAYA: Foreign funds have returned as net buyers of equities on Bursa Malaysia, with an amount of RM195.3 million last week.

Prior to that, foreign investors were net sellers for five consecutive weeks with outflows totalling to RM860.9 million, according to MIDF Research.

In its weekly fund flow, the research house said that every trading day last week was a net buying day by foreigners except Friday, which saw an outflow of RM25.9 million. Year-to-date, foreign investors have net sold RM593.3 million.

“The highest amount of net inflow came on Wednesday to the tune of RM103.2 million while Thursday was the second highest as it amounted to RM74.4 million in terms of net buying.

“The sectors that saw net foreign inflows last week were healthcare at RM56.5 million, construction at RM41.6 million and financial services at RM40.2 million. Meanwhile, sectors that saw net foreign outflows were plantation at RM18.8 million, utilities at RM12.4 million and property at RM6.4 million,” it said in a statement today.

MIDF Research said local institutions have net sold RM140.2 million worth of Malaysian equities after five consecutive week of net buying. Only Tuesday recorded a net inflow of RM16.2 million, while the rest of the week recorded outflows. The heaviest outflow was seen on Wednesday at RM53.2 million. Year-to-date, local institutions have net bought RM819.8 million.

It added that local retailers were net sellers last week to the tune of RM55.1 million, which is a sharp reversal from the RM263.8 million net bought during the week ended Feb 10. Only Monday and Friday saw net inflows of RM7.0 million and RM40.1 million respectively. Year-to-date, local retailers were net sellers at RM226.6 million.

In terms of participation, there was a decrease in average daily trading volume among local retailers (-14.9%), local institutions (-16.0%) and foreign investors (-12.3%).