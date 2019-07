PETALING JAYA: Foreign investors were net buyers on Bursa Malaysia for the fourth consecutive week albeit at a slower pace, acquiring RM84.9 million net of local equities last week, according to MIDF Research.

The week started slow as offshore funds snapped up RM15.8 million net of local equities on Monday.

“Sentiment on Monday was moderated by increasing uncertainty over the outcome of the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting as latest U.S payroll report signalled that the American economy remains on track,” the research house said.

However, the following day saw a spike of foreign buying which reached RM104.6 million net, the highest during the week, coinciding with Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) decision to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged.

“The level of foreign net inflows tapered by more than half on Wednesday and Thursday to RM42.5 million and RM51.2 million as international funds moved to the sidelines, awaiting clues about interest rate direction from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony.”

Meanwhile, Friday saw the end to four-day buying streak as foreign funds offloaded RM129.3 million net.

“Much of the selling activity was spurred by the potential earnings dilution of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd following the proposed issuance of exchangeable bonds by Khazanah Nasional.”

Last week’s foreign net inflow brings the year to date foreign net outflow from Malaysia to RM4.35 billion.

In contrast, the other six Asian markets (Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Taiwan and the Philippines) monitored by MIDF have seen a foreign net inflow so far for the year.

The research house said strong participation was only seen amongst foreign investors which recorded a 10.6% increase in average daily traded value (ADTV) to RM985.9 million, nearing the healthy level of RM1 billion.