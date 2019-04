PETALING JAYA: Last week, the local bourse saw the largest weekly foreign net outflow in six weeks after foreign funds sold RM433.4 million net local equities, according to MIDF Research.

“International investors were net sellers throughout the week, extending the daily foreign net selling streak to seven days as of last Friday,” the research house said in a report today.

MIDF said Bursa Malaysia began the quarter with a rather sour note as foreign funds took out almost RM100 million on Monday despite waning concerns of the US-China trade war following the strong recovery in China’s exports which grew 14.2% in March 2019.

“The level of foreign net selling dropped to RM38.2 million on the next day ahead of the release of China’s Q gross domestic product (GDP). It was notable that the majority of North Asian peers namely, Taiwan and Korea saw foreign net inflows of above US$100 million.”

It said there was an exodus of foreign funds on Wednesday to a tune of RM140.6 million as the optimism spurred by China’s Q GDP was weighed down by the possible exclusion of Malaysian debt from the FTSE World Government Bond Index hich may lead to a US$8 billion drain in Malaysa’s bond market.

“Thursday saw a foreign net outflow of RM96.4 million net before declining further to RM59.8 million on Friday. On Friday, the Malaysian government reinstated the Bandar Malaysia project, lifting the local bourse slightly by 0.1% to close at 1,622 points.”

MIDF noted that the month of April has so far seen a foreign net outflow of RM1.14 billion. This has brought the year-to-date foreign net outflow to RM2.5 billion.

“Among the four Asean markets we monitor, Malaysia retains its position as the nation with the largest foreign net outflow amongst the four Asean markets we monitor.”

“Meanwhile, amongst the seven Asian markets we track, India is the nation with the largest foreign net inflow worth more than US$8.5 billion or RM30 billion as the general election is still ongoing until May 2019.”