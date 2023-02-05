Foreign funds remain net sellers on Bursa, RM187.8m outflow last week

PETALING JAYA: Foreign investors continued to net sell Malaysian equities on Bursa Malaysia for the second consecutive week at RM187.8 million, according to MIDF Research.

In its weekly fund flow, the research house said that every trading day last week was a net selling day by the foreigners. They have been net sellers for 11 out of 17 weeks with a total net outflow of RM2.12 billion.

It said that the top three sectors that saw net foreign inflows last week were consumer products and services (RM44.0 million), property (RM12.9 million) as well as transport and logistics (RM6.4 million).

Additionally, the top three sectors that saw net foreign outflows were financial services (RM85.9 million), technology (RM52.5 million) as well as industrial products and services (RM34.6 million).

“Local institutional investors turned net buyers to the tune of RM166.6 million last week after they briefly net sold RM7.3 million worth of equities the week prior.

Every trading day last week was a net buying day by the local institutional investors, with the heaviest net inflow recorded on Thursday at RM86.9 million. Year-to-date, they have been net buyers for 12 out of 17 weeks with a total net inflow of RM1.99 billion,” it said in a statement today.

MIDF said that Malaysian equities saw continued net buying from local retailers for the second consecutive week, totalling RM21.2 million.

It added that while the week presented a mixed trading picture for local retailers with outflows of RM3.0 million and RM17.2 million on Tuesday and Thursday respectively, inflows on Wednesday at RM30.6 million and Friday at RM10.8 million offset the losses. Year-to-date, local retailers have been net buyers for nine out of 17 weeks, resulting in a total net inflow of RM129.3 million.

In terms of participation, there was an increase in average daily trading volume among foreigners by 3.9%, while among local institutions and local retailers, there were declines of 18.3% and 11.5% respectively.