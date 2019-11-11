Foreign funds snap three-week buying streak on Bursa

PETALING JAYA: Foreign funds turned net sellers on Bursa Malaysia last week after they offloaded RM237.2 million net of local equities.

With that, the month of November has so far seen a foreign net outflow of RM185.5 million. On a year-to-date basis, foreign funds have taken out RM8.57 billion of local equities from Malaysia, making up 73.3% of last year’s total foreign outflow of RM11.69 billion.

“It was a rather hectic week as international funds reduced their stakes in Malaysian equities, putting an end to the three-week foreign net buying on Bursa,” MIDF Research said in a note.

The research house noted that Bursa had a rough start to the week as foreign investors disposed of RM65 million net of local equities on Monday. In contrast, the local bourse closed 0.6% higher above 1,600 points amidst better-than-expected US jobs data released in the preceding week.

“Foreign net selling activity slowed down to RM22 million on Tuesday following reports that China is reviewing locations where President Xi Jinping would be willing to meet President Trump to sign the first phase of a trade deal.”

“Foreign net outflows regained momentum on Wednesday to reach RM42.6 million as Beijing insisted on removing some tariffs before agreeing to sign an interim trade deal with Washington.”

MIDF said optimism returned to the Bursa on Thursday with a foreign net inflow of RM85.4 million as Beijing and Washington decided to roll back tariffs on each other’s goods in stages as negotiations continue to resolve the more than year-long trade war.

“The local stock barometer followed suit to end 0.4% higher at 1,609.3 points, the highest close since late August 2019.”

“However, the excitement was short-lived as foreign investors fled Bursa on Friday at a tune of RM193.1 million, the largest foreign net outflow in more than a month. Sentiment was dragged by a report that some White House officials opposed the lowering of tariffs to gain a partial trade deal.”

In terms of participation, foreign investors saw the largest decline in average daily traded value of 7% but remained well above RM1 billion.