Foreign investors net sellers last week with RM275.9m

PETALING JAYA: Foreign investors turned net sellers with outflow of RM275.92 million last week, reversing the net buying of RM292.7 million in the previous week.

MIDF Research said three out of five trading days of the week saw net outflows, with the largest occurring on Thursday at RM265.04 million. This was followed by net selling on Tuesday at RM66.99 million and Monday at RM8.40 million.

Local institutions were net buyers last week with the heaviest inflow on Thursday at RM203.87 million, followed by RM77.58 million on Tuesday and RM30.84 million on Monday. Local institutions were net sellers for two days only, on Friday at RM38.44 million and on Wednesday at RM11.51 million, MIDF said in its fund flow report today.

Local retailers turned net buyers last week with a record RM13.57 million. They were net sellers at RM22.45 million, RM10.59 million and RM25.91 million on Monday, Tuesday and Friday. They were net buyers on Wednesday and Thursday, at RM11.35 million and RM61.17 million respectively.

“The top three sectors which saw net outflows were financial services at RM270.3 million, healthcare at RM88.2 million and industrial products & services at RM37.7 million. Meanwhile, the three sectors with net inflows by foreign investors last week were consumer products & services at RM43.9 million, utilities at RM22.9 million and transportation and logistics at RM17.3 million,” said MIDF.

International funds have been net buyers for 25 out of the 44 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM5.76 billion. Local institutions were net sellers for 30 out of 44 weeks, with a total net outflow of RM7.89 billion.

Local retailers have been net buyers for 28 out of 44 weeks of 2022. Year-to-date, they have been net buyers at RM2.14 billion.

In terms of participation, there was an improvement in average daily trade value among foreign investors by 13.53% and retailers by 2.76%. As for local institutions, there was a decline of 8%.