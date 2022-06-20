Foreign investors offload RM512m of Malaysian equities

PETALING JAYA: It was a continuation week of heavy outflow from Bursa Malaysia last week as foreign investors posted a net outflow of RM511.51 million of Malaysian equities, which accelerated from RM436.91 million in the previous week.

MIDF Research said foreign investors were net sellers every trading day of last week except on Tuesday whereby it recorded a net buying of RM9.38 million. The steepest net selling days by foreigners were Monday and Wednesday at RM163.2 million and RM146.28 million respectively.

Local institutions continued to be net buyers again at RM288.68 million, after being net sellers for four consecutive weeks since week ended on May 13. Local retailers were also continued to be net buyers at a rate of RM222.85 million.

“To date, international funds have been net buyers for 17 out of the 24 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM6.45 billion,” it stated in its weekly fund flow report yesterday.

It said local institutions began the week as net buyers at RM99.89 million on Monday, the strongest net buying day before turning as net sellers on the following day, at net selling of RM21.13 million. They continue to be net buyers again for the rest of the week, starting from Wednesday to Friday. Local institutions have been net sellers for 19 out of 24 weeks this year. To date, they have sold RM7.98 billion of equities.

MIDF stated that local retailers were net buyers every day of the week, to a total value of RM222.85 million equities. Their strongest net buying day was Wednesday and Monday, to the tune of RM63.89 million and RM63.31 million respectively. Local retailers have been net buyers for 15 out of 24 weeks of 2022. Year-to-date, local retailers have been net buyers at RM1.53 billion.

In terms of participation, foreign investors, institutional investors and retail investors all shown a weekly growth in the average daily trade value at 47.61%, 7.98% and 3.04% respectively.

In terms of the sectors, financial services, industrial products and services and utilities saw the highest net outflow by foreigners amounting to RM141.6 million, RM105.7 million and RM83.9 million. Biggest net buying by foreigners was plantation with RM61.8 million.