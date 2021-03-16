Foreign investors remain net buyers on Bursa for second successive week

PETALING JAYA: Offshore investors remained net buyers for the second week running with net buying of RM240.71 million of Malaysian equities for the week ended March 12, according to MIDF Research’s fund flow report.

It recounted that the week started off with foreign funds selling RM62.93 million net of local equities as the market opened, while retailers and local institutions both emerged as net buyers to the tune of RM48.95 million and RM13.98 million, respectively.

The research house said that the week saw foreign investors as net buyers every day except for Monday and Friday.

“This came amid the resumption of more economic activities and reopening of more sectors (i.e. entertainment industry) as well as decreasing number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia,” it said in a report.

On a year-to-date basis, MIDF Research stated foreign net selling this year came in lower when compared against the same period last year.

It calculated that Bursa’s foreign outflow stood at RM1.17 billion thus far, compared to RM5.21 billion reported in the same period in 2020.

Retailers stood as net buyers every day last week except for Tuesday with the largest net buying of RM74.73 million reported on Friday and the smallest net purchase was on Wednesday at RM4.8 million.

On the other hand, local institutions were net sellers every day of the week, except on Monday and Friday.

It listed that the local institution’s cumulative weekly outflow stood at RM424.04 million with the biggest net selling recorded on Wednesday at RM191.37 million while the smallest net selling was on Tuesday at RM110.93 million.

In terms of participation, the retail investors and local institutions recorded a weekly increase of 3.26% and 6.92% respectively in average daily trade value (ADTV). Meanwhile, foreign investors’ ADTV decreased by 22.37%.