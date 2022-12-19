Foreign investors remain net sellers with RM258.6m outflow

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign investors remained net sellers for the fifth consecutive week as they disposed of RM258.6 million worth of stocks on Bursa Malaysia -- slightly lower than the net amount sold of RM731.8 million in the previous week.

MIDF Research said every trading day last week was a net selling day by the foreigners, except for Dec 14.

The heaviest net selling was recorded on Dec 15 at RM179 million.

They net sold at lower rates on Dec 12, 13 and 16 at RM52.2 million, RM36.2 million and RM12.6 million.

“In contrast, Wednesday (Dec 14) was the only net buying day by foreign investors at RM21.4 million,” it said in a research note on Dec 19.

The top three sectors that saw net foreign inflows were telecommunications and media at RM38.5 million, construction at RM35.2 million and consumer products and services at RM32 million.

Meanwhile, the top three sectors that saw net foreign outflows were financial services at RM125.7 million, plantation at RM108.2 million and healthcare at RM78.6 million.

Local institutions continued to net buy for the third consecutive week on the back of a more stable political climate domestically which boosted investor sentiment.

“They net bought RM223.14 million last week, which was lower than the RM680.4 million recorded in the previous week,” MIDF Research said.

The firm said every trading day last week was a net buying day for this investor class, with the heaviest net buying recorded on Dec 15 at RM134.81 million.

Meanwhile, local retailers continued to be net buyers last week at RM35.6 million, slightly lower than the net buying of RM51.4 million in the previous week.

They were net buyers on Dec 12, 13 and 15 with the heaviest net buying on Dec 15 at RM44.2 million.

“They turned to net sellers on Wednesday (Dec 14) and Friday (Dec 15) at RM29.7 million and RM9.1 million,” it said.

Foreign investors have been net buyers for 27 out of the 50 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM4.54 billion.

Local institutions were net sellers for 32 out of 50 weeks, with a total net outflow of RM6.66 billion.

It said local retailers have been net buyers for 32 out of 50 weeks.

Year to date, they have been net buyers at RM2.13 billion.

In terms of participation, there was a decline in average daily trading volume among local institutions, retailers and foreign investors by 12.55%, 12.29% and 9.02% respectively. - Bernama