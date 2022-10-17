Foreign investors’ selling continues with RM479.7m outflow last week

PETALING JAYA: Foreign investors remained as net sellers last week, continuing its sixth consecutive week of net foreign fund outflows from Bursa Malaysia at RM479.7 million worth of equities, which was higher than the RM336.9 million sold in the prior week, according to MIDF Research.

In its weekly fund flow, it said in a shortened trading week, foreign investors were net sellers for every trading day with the heaviest outflows recorded on Oct 13 at RM153.7 million and on Oct 11 at RM140.3 million. Meanwhile, the outflows recorded on Oct 12 and Oct 14 were RM86.4 million and RM99.3 million respectively.

MIDF said that in contrast, local institutions were net buyers during every trading day last week. They started off the week by net buying RM81.2 million worth of equities on Oct 11 and the amount moderated to RM44.2 million on Oct 12 before increasing to RM131.5 million on Oct 13 and slightly lower at RM111.5 million on Oct 14. Cumulatively, the local institutions have net bought RM368.4 million last week.

In addition, local retailers turned to net buyers last week, with a total weekly inflow of RM111.3 million. On Oct 11 , retailers net bought RM59.1 million worth of equities and it moderated to RM42.2 million on Oct 12 and RM22.2 million on Oct 13. They closed off the week by net selling RM12.2 million worth of equities.

“To date, international investors have been net buyers for 24 out of the 41 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM5.81 billion. Local institutions were net sellers for 29 out of 41 weeks, with a total net outflow of RM8.11 billion. Local retailers have been net buyers for 27 out of 41 weeks of 2022. Year-to-date, they have net bought RM2.3 billion.

“In terms of participation, there was an increase in average daily trade value (ADTV) across all investor classes at 0.34% for retail investors, 16.6% for institutional investors and 16.3% for foreign investors,” it said.