Foreign investors sold RM246.32m on Bursa last week

PETALING JAYA: Foreign investor was net seller amounting to RM246.32 million last week.

“The expectation of a positive foreign inflow on the back of expansionary budget did not materialise as the selling momentum on Tuesday outweighed the net inflow on Thursday and Friday,“ MIDF Research said in its fund flow report today.

As market reopened on Monday last week, foreign investors bought RM3.53 million net of local equities, with retailers and local institutions as net buyers and net sellers at RM39.52 million and RM43.05 million respectively.

However, this was reversed mid-week, as the largest outflow of the week on Tuesday set the tone of the cumulative flow at RM332.97 million and continues on Wednesday at RM7.49 million. Meanwhile, the largest inflow was on Thursday at RM87.25 million.

“So far in 2020, foreign investors net selling has reached RM23.13 billion worth of equities on Bursa. In comparison to another three South East Asian markets that we tracked last week; Thailand recorded the most foreign net inflow while Malaysia experienced the biggest outflow compared to the others,“ said MIDF.

In terms of retail participation, last week saw retailer as net buyer with RM129.08 million worth of equities last week, while local institutions net bought RM117.24 million during the same period.

“Retailers as net buyers on Bursa continued its streak to fifth week since early November with a rebound from two weeks ago on more cautionary behavior. We may expect retailers buying momentum to continue next week on the tailwind of positive development of vaccines front.”

Net buying amounted to RM11.82 billion came from retailers thus far in 2020, while institution bought to the tune of RM10.94 billion.

In terms of participation, the retail investors recorded a weekly increase of 49.17% in average daily trade value (ADTV) while the foreign investor experienced increase of ADTV of 83.68% and local institution at ADTV of 61.11%.