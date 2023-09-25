Foreign investors step up buying on Bursa, net inflow of RM550.9m

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign investors continued as net buyers on Bursa Malaysia with RM550.9 million last week, which was 2.3 times higher than in the week prior and the highest net foreign inflow over the past eight weeks, MIDF Research said today.

It said foreign investors were net buyers every day last week, registering net purchases of over RM100 million daily except on Thursday when the amount moderated to RM48.7 million after the US Federal Reserve’s second skip of the year.

The top three sectors that posted the highest net foreign inflows were utilities (RM197 million), transport and logistics (RM110.1 million) and consumer products and services (RM72.8 million).

Meanwhile, MIDF Research said the only three sectors with net foreign outflows were industrial products and services (-RM38.6 million), healthcare (-RM37.5 million) and telecommunication and media (-RM8.4 million).

“Year-to-date, foreign investors have been net sellers, amounting to RM1.92 billion,” MIDF Research said in its weekly fund flow report.

Meanwhile, local institutions maintained their net selling stance last week at RM472.50 million, which was the highest since a year ago during the week ended Aug 19, 2022 when they net sold RM675.9 million.

MIDF Research said local institutions have been net sellers every day of the week with a net selling streak of eight days.

Year-to-date, local institutions have been net buyers totalling RM2.68 billion.

“Local retailers continued to net sell for the 11th straight week after disposing of RM78.4 million net last week.

“The net selling trend has not been seen in recent years. They net bought RM22.3 million on Thursday but were net sellers for the rest of the week,” MIDF Research said.

Year-to-date, retailers have net sold RM765.7 million.

In terms of participation, MIDF Research said there was a decrease in average daily trading volume among foreign investors by 39.9% last week while local retailers and local institutions saw increases of 16% and 14%, respectively. – Bernama