Foreign investors turn net buyers last week with inflow of RM749.34m

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign investors turned net buyers for the week ended Feb 11 with net inflow of RM749.34 million compared with net outflow of RM160.7 million in the preceding week, influenced by upbeat Malaysia’s economic data, MIDF Research said.

The brokerage said the data include Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI), which moderated to +5.8% year-on-year (yoy) in December 2021, Malaysia’s distributive trade sales growth at +3.5% yoy in December 2021, and gross domestic product (GDP) which advanced by +3.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“So far in 2022, international funds have been net buyers on Bursa Malaysia for four out of six weeks.

“We noted that last week’s net buying by foreign investors was also the highest so far this year,” it said in a note on Feb 14.

MIDF Research said the previous highest net buying by foreigners was in the second week of January at RM397.85 million.

Meanwhile, it said foreigners were net buyers everyday of the week, with the last time this occurred was in the week ending Jan 14, 2021.

The largest foreign inflow was recorded on Feb 9 at RM279.64 million and the smallest inflow was on Feb 7 at only RM21.82 million.

It said the pace of net inflow from foreign investors continued to be robust on Feb 10 and Feb 11, with net inflows of RM228.44m and RM165.36 million, respectively.

For the week, MIDF Research said local institutions were active sellers, with the largest net outflow was on Feb 9 and the smallest on Feb 7 amounted to -RM261.35 million and -RM32.37 million, respectively.

As for the retailers, it said the market saw retailers as net sellers everyday of the week except on Feb 7 at RM10.55 million.

“The largest net selling was recorded on Feb 10 at -RM64.83 million while the smallest net selling was on Feb 8 at -RM8.44 million,” it said.

Overall, the brokerage said foreign investors finished strong as net buyers to the tune of RM749.34 million for the sixth week of 2022, while retailers and local institutions were net sellers at -RM100.17 million and -RM649.18 million, respectively.

“On a year-to-date basis, we observed RM1.052 billion in net inflows from foreign investors,” it said, adding that retailers net buying was marginal at RM0.98 million and local institutions were net sellers amounting to -RM1.053 billion. - Bernama