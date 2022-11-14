Foreign investors turned net buyers on Bursa last week

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign investors were net buyers of Malaysian equities last week, buying RM425.62 million worth of shares after briefly turning net sellers the week prior, said MIDF Research.

They were net buyers for every day of the week, with the largest inflows seen on Nov 10 and 11 at RM97.42 million and RM105.96 million respectively. On Nov 7, 8, and 9 saw net inflows of RM89.89 million, RM55.77 million, and RM76.57 million respectively.

The research firm said the top three sectors which saw net inflows by foreign investors last week were financial services at RM137.6 million, consumer products and services at RM133 million and healthcare at RM70.4 million.

The three sectors with net outflows were construction at RM10.2 million, transportation and logistics (RM4 million), and REITs (RM1.4 million).

MIDF Research said local institutions turned net sellers to the tune of RM252.04 million, after briefly turning net buyers the week before.

“They were net sellers from Monday (Nov 7) to Thursday (Nov 10) before net buying RM10.01 million on Friday (Nov 11),” it said in a note.

The research firm highlighted that local retailers were also net sellers for the week, net selling RM173.57 million, and they net sold every day of the week, with the heaviest outflow on Friday (Nov 11) at RM115.97 million.

International funds have been net buyers for 26 out of the 45 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM6.18 billion while local institutions were net sellers for 31 out of 45 weeks, with a total net outflow of RM8.14 billion.

Local retailers have been net buyers for 28 out of 45 weeks while year-to-date, they have been net buyers at RM1.96 billion.

In terms of participation, there was an increase among local retailers and local institutions by 3.15% and 1.4% respectively. As for foreign investors, there was a decline of 7.21%.

“We foresee stronger market participation this week as investors are expected to take positions in view of the upcoming general election on Saturday (Nov 19) and the upcoming semi-annual review of the FBM KLCI,“ it said. - Bernama