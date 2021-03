PETALING JAYA: Foreign investor turned net seller of Malaysian equities last week, which saw outflow amounting to RM101.07 million, breaking a two-week streak of net buying.

As the market reopened last Monday, foreign investors bought RM26.11 million net of local equities, with retailers and local institutions as net buyer and net seller to the tune of RM142.02 million and RM168.17 million respectively.

MIDF Research said foreign investors were net buyers every day except Tuesday and Friday during last week. Nonetheless, total inflow did not manage to reverse the selling momentum for last week, especially the net selling on Friday.

“The announcement on initiatives under the Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa) worth RM20 billion, along with a new fiscal injection by the government amounting to RM11 billion last week did provide some impetus to our equity market. However, this was mitigated by the impact of rising US bond yields and fears of rising inflation there,“ said MIDF Research in its fund flow report today.

As for the retailers, they were net buyers every day last week. Largest net buying was recorded on Monday at RM142.05 million and smallest net purchase was on Thursday at RM59.41 million.

Meanwhile, local institutions were net sellers every day of the week, except on Friday. The mixed ending was recorded after six weeks pattern of net selling this year.

Cumulative weekly outflow was to the tune of RM421.49 million. The biggest net selling was on Monday at RM168.17 million while the smallest net selling was on Thursday at RM68.91 million.

Since the beginning of 2021, cumulatively, retailers have been the only net buyers of our equity market to the tune of RM4.76 billion. Local institutions and foreign investors were net sellers to the tune of RM3.48 billion and RM1.28 billion respectively.

In terms of participation, the retail investors and local institutions recorded a weekly decrease of 12.19% and 21.09% respectively in average daily trade value (ADTV). Meanwhile, foreign investors increased by 5.13% in ADTV.