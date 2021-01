PETALING JAYA: Foreign investor was net seller last week with outflow amounting to RM288.13 million, according to MIDF Research.

As market reopened on Monday last week, foreign investors sold RM57.15 million net of local equities, with retailers and local institutions as net buyers to the tune of RM15.97 million and RM41.18 million respectively.

“Foreign investors were net sellers every day during last week. This came amid rising cases and selective lockdowns announced for several states, including several major economic centres. Largest foreign outflow was recorded on Thursday at RM117.11 million at the smallest outflow was on Wednesday at only RM8.87 million,“ MIDF said in its fund flow report.

It was the opposite for retailers. Retailers were net buyers every day for last week. Largest net buying was recorded on Thursday at RM172.95 million and smallest net purchase was on Friday at RM71.17 million.

Similar to foreign investors behaviour, last week local institutions saw negative flow. Buying were recorded on Monday and Friday with small net inflow of below RM50.00 million each. Net selling activities were bigger, resulted to net selling to the tune of RM138.03 million. The biggest net outflow was on Tuesday with net selling of RM72.59 million.

“Since the beginning of 2021, cumulatively, retailers are the only net buyers of our equity market to the tune of RM1.16 billion. Local institutions and foreign investors are net sellers to the tune of RM862.97 million and RM299.09 million respectively.

“In comparison to another three South East Asian markets that we tracked last week, Thailand and Indonesia recorded foreign net inflow whereas Philippines and Malaysia experienced net outflow,“ said MIDF.

In terms of participation, the retail investors recorded a weekly decrease of 9.49% in average daily trade value (ADTV) while the foreign investors and local institutions experienced declines in ADTV of 23.16% and 7.66% respectively.