Foreign net selling on Bursa at RM365.7 million

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign investors were net sellers once again after being net buyers for a brief two weeks, which saw outflow of RM365.7 million last week.

Due to the Hari Raya festivities and the Labour Day replacement holiday last week, there were only two trading days last week – Thursday and Friday.

“Local retailers remained net buyers for the fourth consecutive week at RM202.8 million while local institutions snapped their net selling streak for 12 weeks with a net buying position of RM162.9 million last week,” MIDF Research said in its fund flow report today.

To date, international funds have been net buyers for 14 out of the 18 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM6.92 billion. They were net sellers on both trading days, RM143.1 million on Thursday and RM222.6 million.

Local institutions were net buyers on both days, RM71.9 million on Thursday and RM91.1 million on Friday. They have been net sellers for 15 out of 18 weeks this year. To date, they have sold RM7.8 billion of equities.

Local retailers were also net buyers on both trading days, recording RM71.3 million on Thursday and RM131.5 million on Friday. Year-to-date, local retailers have been net buyers at RM875.5 million.

In terms of participation, foreign investors saw an increase by 63.18%, and local retailers saw an increase of 4.29% while local institutions saw a decline of 9.14% in the average daily trade value.