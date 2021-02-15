Foreign net selling on Bursa at RM40.57m last week

PETALING JAYA: Foreign investor was net seller last week with outflow to the tune of RM40.57 million, according to MIDF Research.

As market reopened on Monday last week, foreign investors sold RM107.18 million net of local equities, with retailers and local institutions as net buyer and seller to the tune of RM123.09 million and RM15.91 million respectively. Last week was a four-day trading period which ended on Thursday.

“The market saw net foreign outflow for the first half of the week followed by net inflow for the subsequent half. The inflow was insufficient to reverse the negative momentum. Largest foreign outflow was recorded on Monday at and the largest inflow was on Thursday at only RM41.84 million,“ MIDF said in its fund flow report today.

It was the opposite for retailers. Retailers were net buyers for the first half of the week, and net sellers for the latter part of the week. However, the net outflow was not able to the reverse the buying momentum. Largest net buying was recorded on Monday at RM123.09 million whereas largest net outflow was recorded on Thursday at RM14.32 million.

Meanwhile, local institutions were net sellers every day of last week. This pattern of net selling has been ongoing for the second weeks this year. Cumulative weekly outflow was to the tune of RM92.72 million. The biggest outflow was on Wednesday of last week trading period and smallest outflow was on Monday at RM15.91 million.

“Since the beginning of 2021, cumulatively, retailers are the only net buyers of our equity market to the tune of RM2.11 billion. Local institutions and foreign investors are net sellers to the tune of RM1.35 billion and RM760 million respectively.

“In comparison to another three South East Asian markets that we tracked last week; Malaysia and Indonesia were the only country that recorded net outflow last week,“ said MIDF.

In terms of participation, the retail investors recorded a weekly decrease of 10.05% in average daily trade value (ADTV) while the foreign investors and local institutions experienced declines in ADTV of 38.19% and 18.45% respectively.