Foreign net selling on Bursa at RM61.5m last week

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia continued to see outflow last week, albeit at a slower pace as foreign investors sold RM61.5 million worth of equities.

MIDF Research said foreign investors were net sellers of Malaysian equities again last week, particularly on Monday (RM17.2 million) and Wednesday (RM189.5 million). Before the heavy selling on Wednesday, foreign investors had net bought RM133.7 million on Tuesday.

“While we saw a return to net inflow on Thursday and Friday, amounting to RM5 million and RM6.5 million respectively, it was not enough to turn the tide for the week,” MIDF said in its fund flow report today.

Local institutions were net sellers again last week after net buying for two consecutive weeks, albeit at a marginal pace of RM7.9 million. The only days that saw inflows from local institutions were on Wednesday and Friday at RM146.1 million and RM20.3 million respectively.

“Meanwhile, local retailers continued to be net buyers last week at RM24.5 million on Monday, RM43.4 million on Wednesday and RM36.6 million on Thursday. As such, the week ended with the local retailers supporting the market with a net buy of RM69.4 million for the week,” it added.

Year-to-date, local retailers and foreign investors have been net buyers with total net inflows of RM1.64 billion and RM6.45 billion respectively. Meanwhile, local institutions have been net sellers for 20 out of 25 trading weeks with a total net outflow of RM8.09 billion.

In terms of participation, retail investors, institutional investors, and foreign investors have all recorded weekly declines in average daily trade value at 15%, 5.9% and 48% respectively.

Accordingly, the FBM KLCI saw a slight recovery despite ending below the 1,500 mark again on Friday at 1,436.70.