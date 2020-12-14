Foreign net selling on Bursa falls to RM574.5m

PETALING JAYA: Foreign investor continued to be net seller last week amounting to RM574.5 million, according to MIDF Research.

As market reopened on Monday last week, foreign investors sold RM157.6 million net of local equities, with retailers and local institutions as net buyers and net sellers to the tune of RM208.5 million and RM50.9 million respectively.

For last week, retailers were active buyers every day of the week. The largest net inflow was on Wednesday and smallest on Thursday with net inflow to the tune of RM41.5 million. The biggest inflow stood at RM267.9 million. December saw retailers as ardent net buyers. So far, there was only one day in the month where retailers were net sellers for Bursa.

It was almost opposite for local institutions. The market saw local institutions as net sellers every day except on Thursday. Largest net selling was recorded on Wednesday at RM88.86 million and the only buying was on Thursday at RM119.20 million.

As 2020 is inching closer to the end, to recap, retailers and local institutions have been net buyers for Bursa. Retailers are net buyers to the tune of RM13.14 billion, bigger than local institutions at RM11.16 billion.

“So far in 2020, foreign investors net selling has reached RM24.8 billion worth of equities on Bursa. In comparison to another three South East Asian markets that we tracked last week; Malaysia recorded the most foreign net outflow while Thailand experienced the smallest inflow compare to the others,“ said MIDF.

In terms of participation, the retail investors recorded a weekly increase of 11.26% in average daily trade value (ADTV) while the foreign investor experienced increase of ADTV of 7.21% and local institution at ADTV of -36.12.