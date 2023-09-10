Foreign net selling on Bursa picks up, RM1.16b outlfow last week

PETALING JAYA: Foreign investors continued to net sell on Bursa Malaysia, offloading RM1.16 billion worth of equities last week compared with RM44.7 million recorded in the week prior, according to MIDF Research.

In its weekly fund flow report, the research house said foreign investors net bought RM20.6 million on Monday but net sold for the rest of the week – RM39.3 million on Tuesday, RM397.6 million on Wednesday, RM410.6 million on Thursday and RM336.3 million on Friday.

“The top three sectors with net foreign inflows for the week were utilities (RM86.2 million), construction (RM41.8 million) and property (RM21.9 million), while the top three sectors that recorded net foreign outflows were financial services (RM770.3 million), consumer products and services (RM246.5 million) as well as healthcare (RM159.8 million).

“Year-to-date (YTD), foreign investors have net sold RM3.13 billion on Bursa Malaysia,” it said.

Meanwhile, local institutions broke their three-week net selling streak with a net purchase of RM1.05 billion, the highest net buying amount seen in three years since the week ended June 5, 2020 when they net bought RM1.18 billion.

“YTD, local institutions have net bought RM3.63 billion of equities. They were net buying sectors such as financial services (RM678.5 million), healthcare (RM138.6 million) and consumer products & services (RM127.2 million).

“Local retailers continued to net buy domestic equities for the second consecutive week at RM114.4 million. They net bought every day except on Thursday, net selling RM22.6 million. YTD, retailers have recorded net sales amounting to RM508.2 million,” said the research house.

In terms of participation, MIDF Research said there was an increase in average daily trading volume among foreign investors by 2.4%, 3.6% among local institutions, while local retailers saw a decline of 3.7%, last week.