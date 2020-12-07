Foreign net selling on Bursa rises to RM183.7m

PETALING JAYA: Foreign investor was net seller last week amounting to RM183.7 million, according to MIDF Research.

As market reopened on last Monday, foreign investors sold RM541.02 million net of local equities, with retailers and local institutions as net buyers at RM183.1 million and RM357.9 million respectively.

For last week, retailers were active buyers except on Thursdays with net selling of RM87.4 million. The largest net inflow at the tune of RM183.11 million on Monday and smallest on Tuesday with net inflow to the tune of RM104.61 million. This momentum continued until the end of the week. On Friday, retailers net bought to the tune of RM120.9 million.

It was mixed momentum for local institutions. The market saw local institutions as net sellers mid-week and closed as net buyers. Largest net selling was recorded on Tuesday at RM170.6 million and largest buying was on Monday.

“We posit that retailers buying appetite has shifted from mild profit taking behaviour as seen fortnight ago. Last week, retailers net buying bounce higher at RM442.5 million in comparison to the preceding week of smaller recovery at RM163.8 million.

“So far in 2020, foreign investors net selling has reached RM24.2 billion worth of equities on Bursa. In comparison to another three South East Asian markets that we tracked last week; Indonesia recorded the most foreign net outflow while Thailand experienced the smallest outflow compare to the others,“ said MIDF in its fund flow report today.

Net buying amounted to RM12.4 billion came from retailers thus far in 2020, while local institution bought to the tune of RM11.3 billion.

In terms of participation, the retail investors recorded a weekly increase of 27.98% in average daily trade value (ADTV) while the foreign investor experienced increase of ADTV of 93.19% and local institution at ADTV of 23.77%.