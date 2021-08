PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded a larger foreign portfolio outflow totalling RM5.0 billion in July (June: -RM1.7 billion; May: +RM1.7 billion) after overseas investors continued to pare down their holdings of Malaysian equities for 25 months in a row (July: -RM1.3 billion; June, -RM1.2 billion) and Malaysian debt securities by the most since March 2020 (July: -RM3.6 billion; June: -RM500 million).

According to UOB Global Economics & Markets Research, debt instruments that succumbed to foreign selling last month were Malaysian Government Securities (MGS: -RM3.6 billion), Treasury Bills (-RM600 million), and private sukuk (-RM50 million).

Year to date (YTD), foreign holdings of Malaysian government bonds (MGS & GII) declined for the first time in 15 months by RM3.2 billion to RM219.8 billion as at end-July (end-Jun: +RM700 million to RM223.0 billion). This brought foreign shareholdings of Malaysian government bonds to a five-month low of 24.6% (from 25.1% in June). For MGS alone, foreign investors held RM188.6 billion or 40.4% of total MGS outstanding as at end-July (end-June: RM192.1 billion or 40.4%). For GII, overseas investors further increased their holdings to RM31.2 billion, which was equivalent to 7.8% of total GII outstanding last month (from RM30.8 billion or 7.9% as at end-June).

In the Malaysian equities space, foreign ownerships dropped to an all-time low of 20.2% of total market capitalisation as at end-July (end-June: 20.3%; end-2020: 20.7%; end-2019: 22.3%).

Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) foreign reserves rose by just US$1.3 million month-on-month (m-o-m) to US$111.100 billion as at end-July (end-June: +US$200 million m-o-m to US$111.099 billion), keeping its highest level since December 2014. The latest reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.1 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt. YTD, foreign reserves jumped by US$3.5 billion in the first seven months of 2021, marking the largest gain since January-July 2017 when it increased by US$4.9 billion (January-July 2020: +US$600 million).

While BNM has yet to publish its July foreign exchange (FX) swaps data, the central bank’s net short position in FX swaps narrowed for the second straight month by US$600 million m-o-m to US$7.8 billion or 7.0% of total foreign reserves as at end-June (end-May: -US$600 million m-o-m to US$8.3 billion or 7.5% of total foreign reserves).

The volatility of capital flows in emerging markets has increased significantly since June as the US Federal Reserve moves closer to quantitative easing tapering, renewed uncertainty around Covid-19 infections and China’s regulatory crackdown spark concerns over a softer global growth momentum ahead.

“Constrained fiscal space and fluid political situations at home further present challenges to Malaysia’s foreign portfolio flows and subsequently undermine the near-term outlook for the ringgit,“ UOB said in a note today.

Meanwhile, it kept its 2021 year-end jobless rate forecast at 4.5% (BNM forecast: 4.0%-5.0%; end-2020: 4.8%), backed by ongoing government policy support and timely review of standard operating procedures for businesses.

UOB continues to expect a slower recovery in the labour market as two main economic hubs Klang Valley and Johor has remained under a stricter lockdown since June 1. Stubbornly high Covid-19 infection rates due to the more contagious Delta variant and straining healthcare system will likely lead to a more cautious easing of pandemic lockdown over the next three months, despite an accelerating vaccination rate.

This alongside increasing concerns about a softer global growth momentum due to the Fed’s tapering plan and China’s regulatory crackdown may persistently cause businesses to scale back their capital expansion plan in the year ahead.

“Hence, an expected slow improvement in hiring will keep the national unemployment rate staying above the pre-pandemic levels of around 3.3%,” UOB said.