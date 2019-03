PETALING JAYA: Foreign investors continued to sell for the fifth straight week last week, but at a slower pace of RM421 million, less than half of the amount sold in the preceding week.

According to MIDF Research, foreign net selling occurred from Monday till Thursday, stretching the daily selling spree to 16 days, the longest since the 37-day selling streak from early May till end of June 2018.

“Malaysia recorded a sizeable foreign net outflow on Monday of RM272.3 million, a level not seen since late November last year. Nonetheless, the magnitude of foreign attrition was not as high compared with North Asian peers such as South Korea and Taiwan which saw foreign net selling levels above RM400 million.

“The local bourse followed suit to dip by 0.9% on the same day to close at 1,664 points, the lowest close so far in 2019,” it said in its fund flow report today.

On Tuesday, the level of foreign net selling dipped below RM100 million to RM60.9 million following the unexpected rise in January’s US retail sales overnight. However, the amount withdrawn by offshore investors more than doubled to RM125.6 million the next day.

“Another series of tapering outflows happened again on Thursday as only RM13.4 million net was sold. The rebound in US business equipment orders to reach the highest in six months helped outweigh the fall in China’s industrial output to a 17-year low in the first two months of the year,” said MIDF Research.

On Friday, global funds bought RM51.3 million net, snapping the 16-day selling streak on Bursa as China pledged to stick to its targeted stimulus with tax cuts beginning next month.

In the first two weeks of March 2019, foreign funds have sold RM1.48 billion net, bringing the year-to-date amount to RM1.27 billion.

“On the regional front, Malaysia is still the nation with the only foreign net outflow among the four Asean markets we track. Indonesia still retains the lead with a foreign net inflow of US$686.9 million or above RM2.5 billion ahead of its presidential and general election in April 2019.”